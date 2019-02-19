Canal Fulton woman searching for missing pet fox, community on the lookout

CANAL FULTON, OH (WOIO) - Right now, a community is on the lookout for a woman’s missing pet fox.
Many people asked Cleveland 19 Tuesday whether you’re even allowed to have the animal as a pet.
The short answer: yes, you can.
Dakohta Schreffler said hers slipped out her front door Monday night.
Now, she’s telling anyone who might help her.
“I think it’s almost like a laughable matter. Like, wait you have a what,” she said.
She keeps her fox named Evee as a pet inside her Canal Fulton home.
“I’ve always been a bring-everything-inside kind of person,” she said.
She paid to get this permit from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to do so.
“They do a home visit to make sure I have a crate for her and things like that,” she said.
Last night, as she was letting her dog out, Evee slipped out of her crate and through the front door.
“I′m sad and I’m anxious,” she said.
She posted to Facebook, and now people are spotting Evee.
Schreffler said Evee was never wild and doesn’t belong outdoors.
She rescued her from a fox sanctuary in Columbus.
According to Ohio law, it costs $25 a year to get a permit to have a fox.
However, you also have to check your city ordinances before you get one.
