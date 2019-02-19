Child’s birthday turns to violent brawl at Parma’s Make Believe arcade; 5 arrested (video, 911 call)

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - At least five people were arrested Sunday when a brawl broke out at Parma’s Make Believe Family Fun Center during a child’s birthday party.
The surveillance video shows several people throwing punches, and wrestling around on the floor.
According to Parma Police, a woman was treated for injuries after being hit in the head.
At one point, a small child looked on as the group of adults pummeled one another.
It’s not yet clear what prompted the fight.
Officers have not yet announced charges, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the chaotic fight is asked to call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.
Some suspects have not yet been identified and police intend to make additional arrests.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.