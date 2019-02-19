Cleveland experiencing below average snowfall, above average precipitation this winter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many residents around Northeast Ohio are still waiting for more significant snowfall this winter. Despite the lack of snow this winter, Cleveland has far surpassed the lowest total ever recorded.
Since Dec. 1, 2018, the National Weather Service has measured 22.9 inches of snow in Cleveland. The average snowfall between Dec. 1 and Feb. 18 is 42.5 inches; a negative difference of 19.6 inches of snow.
To compare, Cleveland’s least snowiest winter occurred during the winter of 1918-19. Only 8.8 inches of snowfall was measured in Cleveland a century ago, according to the National Weather Service.
Even though there is a lack of average snowfall, Cleveland is experiencing above average precipitation this season.
Stay with the Cleveland 19 News First Alert meteorologists for continuing winter weather coverage.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.