Cleveland Indians Trevor Bauer shows he’s a player on and off the field

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A revealing Sports Illustrated interview called “Trevor Bauer Is More Concerned With Being Right Than Being Liked” gave insight on the Cleveland Indians starting pitcher.
Aside from discussing Bauer’s professional life, the interview dove deep into his personal business, including the twitter spat with a college girl that went viral.
Some light was also shed on his dating life, or lack thereof, depending on how you look at it.
Love’s a game that Trevor Bauer doesn’t want to play, unless you abide by his rules (and forget about love altogether).
Here are the laws Bauer told SI he lays down from the very first “date:"
- “No feelings. As soon as I sense you’re developing feelings, I’m going to cut it off, because I’m not interested in a relationship and I’m emotionally unavailable.”
- “No social media posts about me while we’re together, because private life stays private.”
- "I sleep with other people. I’m going to continue to sleep with other people. If you’re not O.K. with that, we won’t sleep together, and that’s perfectly fine. We can just be perfectly polite platonic friends.”
According to SI, the rules are Bauer’s way of being “considerate,” so the potential partners know exactly what to, and what not to, expect:
“I imagine if I was married at this point, I would be a very bad husband,” he says. He does want a family in the future, when he can be as all in on it as he currently is on his career, maybe in a decade or so."
