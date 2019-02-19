Cleveland teens accused of carjacking food delivery driver and crashing into police cruiser

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two Cleveland teens are in custody after allegedly robbing a food delivery driver at gunpoint, leading police on a chase and then crashing into a police car.
According to the police report, a 15-year-old boy and Devonte Grant, 18, were taken into custody trying to run away from the crash.
Cleveland police said the driver for the app Skip the Dishes was carjacked at gunpoint after delivering pizza from Happy’s Pizza to a home in the 6600 block of Belvidere Avenue Monday evening.
According to the victim, the suspects pointed a gun at him, stole his cash, cell phone and vehicle.
Cleveland police put out an alert for the stolen car and shortly afterwards, an officer spotted the vehicle in the area of E. 105 and Carnegie.
Once the cruiser’s lights were activated, police said the driver fled.
Officers said they stopped at the light at E. 105th and Superior, due to traffic, and the suspect’s vehicle then turned around and slammed into their cruiser.
Both the 15-year-old and Grant fled on foot, but were arrested after a short foot chase.
The officers were treated and released from University Hospitals.
A silver and black BB gun was found inside the suspect’s car, according to police.
