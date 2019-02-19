Cleveland’s new Eastside Market slated to open Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Geraldine Bray was like dozens of others living in the Glenville neighborhood on Tuesday. She showed up to shop at the new Eastside Market, but she’ll have to wait one more day.
"I'm so excited. We finally got started," said Bray.
The new Eastside Market at East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue opens Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The store fills a need for fresh produce, vegetables and meats for people living in what has been described as a “food desert,” meaning access to groceries is limited.
"It's hard to find everything you need in one spot," added Bray.
Willie Austin is president and CEO of the Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services and the Eastside Market.
"The thing that really touched me and got me started is that we are in the community taking and one lady says that she was just tired of getting on the bus to go buy an apple, and that should not be," said Austin.
He says his organization along with local business and government leaders, is responsible for making the new Eastside Market a reality.
"It's more than just buying an apple here. We are looking at nutrition. We have a kitchen here where we will teach folks first of all what to buy and then how to prepare it,' said Austin.
The Eastside Market location will also feature a health and wellness clinic.
Arthur Fayne is the developer and part owner of the new store. He says he traveled all around the world looking for ideas. Making his vision for the market a reality took five long years.
"The worst thing you could have is a grand opening and a grand closing, and so when you look at it it's not just a challenge for the developer, but it is an opportunity for the residents and the city of Cleveland, the government agencies statewide - local, county all need to band together," said Fayne.
For people like Bray and James the market is a life changer that needs to succeed.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said Bray.
