Company who owns Cleveland parking garage responds to reported rape at the location

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is digging deeper, following the reported rape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping of a woman in a downtown parking garage on Valentine’s night.
According to police, a man attacked a woman as she walked to her car in the parking garage at 630 Prospect Avenue.
Sunny Nixon, who lives and works downtown, found out about the terrifying attack on Saturday, two days before it was confirmed by police. She immediately posted a Facebook message warning other women to be on alert.
"As someone who lives downtown and works downtown and spends a lot of time here, I would have liked to have been aware that there was something of this nature that occurred," she said. "I understand there are sometimes reasons for investigations to remain confidential, but this seems like the kind of attack that we would have wanted people to be aware of, especially considering we were going into a weekend where a lot of people visit the city."
The garage is owned by an out-of-state company called LAZ Parking. According to their website, they own about 3,000 garages across the country and charge $125 per month for spaces in the Prospect Avenue location.
They did not say if they were boosting security following the attack, but sent Cleveland 19 News a statement:
Cleveland 19 News asked Cleveland police why it took so long for them to release details on the alleged attack, but they did not respond, simply saying the incident remains under investigation.
