Company who owns Cleveland parking garage responds to reported rape at the location

LAZ Parking says they’re cooperating with the investigation

Garage owned by LAZ Parking
By Brittany Bivins | February 19, 2019 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:46 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is digging deeper, following the reported rape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping of a woman in a downtown parking garage on Valentine’s night.

According to police, a man attacked a woman as she walked to her car in the parking garage at 630 Prospect Avenue.

Sunny Nixon, who lives and works downtown, found out about the terrifying attack on Saturday, two days before it was confirmed by police. She immediately posted a Facebook message warning other women to be on alert.

"As someone who lives downtown and works downtown and spends a lot of time here, I would have liked to have been aware that there was something of this nature that occurred," she said. "I understand there are sometimes reasons for investigations to remain confidential, but this seems like the kind of attack that we would have wanted people to be aware of, especially considering we were going into a weekend where a lot of people visit the city."

Parking garage on Prospect Avenue
The garage is owned by an out-of-state company called LAZ Parking. According to their website, they own about 3,000 garages across the country and charge $125 per month for spaces in the Prospect Avenue location.

They did not say if they were boosting security following the attack, but sent Cleveland 19 News a statement:

“The safety and security of our customers and employees has been and continues to be our utmost priority. We have been in touch with the local authorities and we will assist them as needed in their investigation,” wrote Mary Brennan Coursey, spokesperson for LAZ Parking.

Cleveland 19 News asked Cleveland police why it took so long for them to release details on the alleged attack, but they did not respond, simply saying the incident remains under investigation.

