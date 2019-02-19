Coveted whiskey comes to Cleveland and an inside look at a new pasta facility on Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time to toast on Taste Buds this week.
This episode of Cleveland 19 News’ weekly video podcast about all things food and dining will highlight the whiskey and bourbon program of Hook and Hoof New American Kitchen.
Chef Hunter Toth will be our guest. He’s fresh off a trip to the Buffalo Trace Distillery where he and his partner, Chaz Bloom, secured a barrel of a limited edition Blantons bourbon. They purchased it for their locker program where whiskey and bourbon fans buy in on a share of coveted varieties. Toth says they also have a nice Pappy Van Winkle selection for bourbon and whiskey enthusiasts.
Toth will be in for Chef Matt Mytro this week, who is busy launching the full-scale production facility of Flour Pasta Company in Bedford Heights. On the show this week, Mytro will share the imported new machine they’ll be using to take their production capacity from 50 to 300 pounds of fresh pasta each hour.
