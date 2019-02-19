Endangered missing adult alert issued for 65-year-old Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for Diane Kirkman, 65, from the desk of the Ohio Attorney General.
Cleveland Police say Kirkman walked away from her residence on Parkview Avenue on Feb. 19, at 12 p.m. and never returned.
The 65-year-old suffers from Dementia and other health conditions that she needs medication to control.
Description
- Kirkman is 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighing 226 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.
- She was last seen wearing a long black coat, a long-sleeved shirt with pink stripes, blue jeans and a white scarf.
The alert has been issued across Cuyahoga and surrounding counties.
If you see Kirkman call 1-866-693-9171 or 9-1-1.
