Federal agents trying to track down fugitive suspected of Christmas Eve murder in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of a fugitive who should be considered armed and dangerous.
Cleveland police and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for aggravated murder suspect Kyron Marlin.
Marlin is accused of shooting and killing Andre Smith on Christmas Eve 2018 in the parking lot of an auto dealership on East 105th Street and Hampden Avenue.
Investigators learned that the two men were engaged in a conversation in the parking lot when Marlin shot Smith multiple times.
The 43-year-old suspect is African-American, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He is known to frequent Cleveland’s East side in the area of East 123rd Street and Lakeview Road.
Anyone with information regarding Marlin’s location should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword “WANTED” and the tip to 847411.
