5-month investigation into Wickliffe meth lab ends with 3 arrests

WICKLIFFE, OH (WOIO) - Officers from the Wickliffe Police Department, with assistance from Willoughby police, and narcotics agents and the SWAT team from Lake County, shut down a home-based meth lab.
According to Wickliffe police, law enforcement served a search warrant at the house in the 1400 block of Bellview Street on the morning of Feb. 18.
The home and the occupants were part of a 5-month investigation conducted by Wickliffe police into methamphetamine production and trafficking.
Police seized methamphetamine, chemicals, cookware, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence.
A 42-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and a 19-year-old woman were all taken into custody. They face felony drug charges and are being held at the Wickliffe jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.