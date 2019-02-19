Moving dilemma: Elevators at Euclid apartment building out for weeks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A woman wants to move, but cannot, because the elevators in her apartment building have been broken for weeks.
But if she doesn't move after her lease is up, she could owe a lot of cash.
We spent the day trying to get answers for this tenant in a “no-win” situation.
Victoria Brown lives on the fifth floor in the Bluestone Apartments on Euclid Avenue in Euclid.
The reason Victoria is so winded is the elevators in the building don’t work.
“This is crazy. Yes, ridiculous. The elevator has been out for three weeks and they said they got the parts but they haven’t fixed nothing, and I can’t move all my stuff out from five floors," said Brown.
Brown said she has to be out by the end of February. One day late and she’ll be charged another month’s rent, and the lack of elevator access is slowing the process.
"I have COPD and asthma. I can’t keep on doing this and I don’t expect anybody to move my stuff down the steps. It’s just too much,” she said.
