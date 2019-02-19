New information about the woman found dead in a Springfield Township motel

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner said Tuesday there was “no lethal trauma” noted on the 23-year-old Cleveland woman found dead in a motel.
Brittany Lynn Watson was found dead inside one of the motel cabins at the Office Motel at 1922 Massillon Road.
Springfield Township police officers were called to the Office Motel around midnight on Feb. 17.
Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said Watson’s cause of death is pending toxicology results.
