Northeast Ohio Weather: Some sun today but chilly

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. It is a cold morning and frosty. We will see some sun today. Temperatures will attempt to reach at least 32 degrees for a high. I have increasing clouds this afternoon as we get ready for the next system. A major storm is developing across the western part of the Gulf of Mexico. It will eventually track well west of us by Wednesday evening. A ton of moisture is associated with this system and is affecting a good portion of the country. Locally, we will see snow developing by tomorrow morning from south to north. Around one inch of snow will fall during the morning. The snow could mix with some freezing rain and then going to all rain by afternoon as temperatures warm. We have an ALERT tomorrow morning for the snow and ice risk during the drive. The heaviest wave of rain looks like it will be Wednesday evening before the cold front tracks through. Temperatures tomorrow eventually rise well into the 40s.