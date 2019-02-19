Parma police searching for missing endangered teenage boy

Tyler Gauthier (Source: Parma police)
By Chris Anderson | February 19, 2019 at 1:22 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 1:22 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Parma police officers are searching for an endangered missing teenager.

Tyler Gauthier was reported missing on Monday at approximately 5 p.m.

The 15-year-old is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and has brown eyes with shoulder-length brown hair. His hair is shaved above his ears and the back of his head. It could be styled in a “man bun.”

Gauthier was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes with a gold Nike “swoosh.”

Anyone with information regarding Gauthier’s location should contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

