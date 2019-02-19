Portage County deputy burned during nightmarish arrest released from hospital

By John Deike | February 18, 2019 at 9:36 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 9:36 PM

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Acklin suffered serious burns on Feb. 14 when a suspect, who was wanted on felony warrants, doused him with flammable liquids and set him on fire.

Good news is: Acklin was released from the burn unit of Akron Children’s Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The Big Creek Search Dog Team, of which Acklin is a member, started a GoFundMe campaign to benefit the wounded deputy and his family.

The community rallied, and has raised thousands of dollars.

Jay E. Brannon, 49, the man accused of setting Acklin on fire, has been charged with arson and attempted murder.

