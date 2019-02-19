Rage Room opens in Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Enraged in Parma likens itself to therapy, your “local frustration outlet service.”
“It’s fun, it’s different, and you have a good time,” owner Jordan Fleischer said.
You can pay for 5, 10, and 15 minute time frames to let go of all your frustrations in a safe, reinforced room.
Fleischer, the fourth child of five and one of four boys laughs now about the chaos growing up with four boys and a single father. But, he drew inspiration for the Rage Room from his own experiences.
“I just kinda want to let out my anger,” Isabella Sheets said before checking into one of the three rage rooms.
Clients are given a crowbar, hammer and safety gear and can “vent” on computers, TVs and old appliances.
Fleischer has been to other rage rooms in Texas, but believes this is the first of its kind in Ohio.
The best part is clean up is left to the professionals.
“We reuse, recycle, go green,” Fleischer said. “Everything we use would be landfill bound.”
The cost of a rage room is $15 for five minutes, $30 for 10 minutes, and $50 for fifteen minutes. There is a $20 charge for each additional person.
Ohio’s first Rage Room is located at 5595 Ridge Road in Parma.
