Sentencing for man who torched a Warrensville Heights apartment complex during a domestic violence incident

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man who started a massive blaze at a Warrensville Heights apartment complex, will spend the next 45 years in prison.
David Chislton, 42, was sentenced Tuesday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Russo.
Chislton started the fire at at the Miles Landing Apartment Complex on April 10, 2017.
The building at 4907 Banbury Court was destroyed and left 16 families homeless.
The Warrensville Heights man started the fire during a domestic violence argument with his girlfriend.
Chislton was also convicted of charges in connection to that argument; including, domestic violence and felonious assault.
