Teachers at special needs school in Parma go on strike, blaming poor safety conditions

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - Teachers at Summit Academy in Parma went on strike Tuesday, Feb. 19 after filing an unfair labor practice claim against management.
The teachers are pushing for a contract that ensures smaller class sizes, improved staffing, and stronger health and safety conditions for their students.
The staff looks after nearly 200 special needs students and claim the facilities have messy floors, bathrooms, and holes in walls and ceilings
According to the staff, they will remain on strike until the teacher-led bargaining committee reaches an agreement.
