TMZ: Khloe Kardashian splits with Tristan Thompson after reports of infidelity

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - TMZ Sports is reporting that reality star Khloe Kardashian has broken up with Tristan Thompson.
According to reports, the Cleveland Cavs forward flew into Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day to see Kardashian and spend time with their daughter, True.
Thompson briefly disputed the report on Twitter, then deleted the tweet (seen below):
By Saturday, he was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s close friend, Jordyn Woods, by witnesses who spoke to the gossip news source.
The pair began dating in 2016, and the split comes almost two years after video surfaced showing other instances of Thompson’s reported infidelity.
