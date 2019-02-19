‘Shop somewhere else’: Trump supporters told to steer clear of Willoughby music store

(Source: Joe's Music Facebook page)
By John Deike | February 19, 2019 at 6:21 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 6:31 PM

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - The message is blunt: if you’re a Donald Trump supporter, then avoid Joe’s Music in Willoughby.

The controversial store policy was delivered via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon:

New store policy.

Posted by Joe's Music on Tuesday, February 19, 2019

The owner, Joe Gambitta, added this to the post’s comment section:

“Trumpers are giving me prank calls. Soo funny. The first one was a girl. She had such a s***** phone I couldn’t hear her and i asked her to call me back. I just don’t want dirty money. Please, just shop somewhere else. And grow up. Ty.”

The local music shop, which has been in business for 15 years, sells instruments and offers lessons, according to the store’s website.

