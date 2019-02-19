Warrant issued for South Euclid man accused of beating wife after being caught engaging in sexual acts with dog

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - A warrant for domestic violence and sexual conduct with an animal has been issued for a man who allegedly hit his wife multiple times after he was caught engaging in sexual activity with a dog.
According to a South Euclid police report, officers received a call on Sunday from a woman on Cedar Road.
The woman stated to police that she heard her 10-pound Maltipoo dog crying from the bathroom.
When she opened the bathroom door, she observed her 27-year-old husband forcing the dog to perform oral sex on him, according to South Euclid police.
After confronting him, the man struck his wife several times until she was knocked to the ground, police say.
The man then took the woman’s cellphone and broke it into pieces before he left the apartment.
Charges have been filed by the South Euclid Police Department and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
