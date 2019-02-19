What’s at risk when you aren’t using your CPAP machine

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Of the roughly 22 million Americans who suffer from sleep apnea, about 40 percent of them aren’t using the continuous positive airway pressure machines (CPAP) designed to treat their condition and help them sleep. That’s because half of sleep apnea patients cannot tolerate using the machines.
Dr. Tina Waters at the Cleveland Clinic says patients often struggle to find a mask for the CPAP machine that fits them.
“Then if we find a mask that works sometimes they still struggle to tolerate the pressure. So breathing the pressure in or breathing out against that pressure that’s coming at them, that’s another barrier,” she said.
But not being compliant with doctors orders or instructions when it comes to your CPAP machine can lead to serious long term brain and heart health issues.
Untreated sleep apnea can lead to higher risk for high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillations, increase the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, as well as strokes. Doctors say it’s also contributing to dementia.
“Things that people need long term medicines and blood thinners or pacemakers for," said Dr. Waters.
But those who fail at CPAP are finding a new device is giving them the best night’s sleep they’ve had in years. And there is no mask involved.
Tonight at 11 on Cleveland 19 News, I’ll speak with a patient who has been living and sleeping, with the Inspire for more than two years. It’s an implantable device that works like a pacemaker, sending signals to your body to help you breathe.
See what it’s all about and if you or someone you know could benefit from the device that the Cleveland Clinic named the second most important health innovation of 2018.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.