Berea man accused of coercing girls into producing child pornography

BEREA, OH (WOIO) - Cody Swinnerton, 24, of Berea, has been charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child pornography.
The accusations were leveled after he allegedly contacted several children, and coerced them into sending him sexually explicit images, the Department of Justice reported.
Prosecutors allege he controlled multiple accounts, and targeted minors between the ages of 12 and 15 on Instagram and Facebook.
Swinnerton also reportedly contacted the victims’ friends and family to coerce the victims into producing more images.
Further investigation revealed potential victims in Ohio, Tennessee, Iowa, Texas, Australia, Austria and France.
A search warrant was executed at Swinnerton’s home on Jan. 25. Relatives said Swinnerton was on vacation in Australia at the time.
A review of his computer revealed several images of child pornography.
“This case demonstrates how predators will target our children over social media,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said in a prepared statement. “Parents and trusted adults need to make it their business to know who their kids are communicating with. We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to prosecute these predators.”
