Canton police investigating after man found shot multiple times

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Canton police officers responded to a shot spotter activation in the 1900 block of 19th St. NE around 6:08 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, it was around that time that a male victim entered Walther’s Cafe and said he had been shot.
Officers arrived to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and back.
The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital by the Canton Fire Department with serious injuries.
The Canton Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.
