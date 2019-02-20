Cleveland FBI searching for bank robbery suspect

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect that reportedly robbed the PNC Bank at 4005 Chester Ave. at 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect gave a note to the bank teller demanding money and advising the teller to not press the alarm button, the FBI said.
According to the FBI, the victim teller complied with the demand and provided an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect then walked out of the bank southwest across Chester Avenue with no known getaway car, according to the FBI.
The FBI said no physical injuries were reported.
The FBI described the suspect as a man that is approximately 50-years-old with a thin build, blue eyes, and a stubble beard.
The suspect was wearing a black knit hat, a black sweatshirt with a Regent Charter School logo, blue jeans, and possibly black Nike shoes with a white swish with grey or green details, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police, or Crimestoppers.
Tips can remain anonymous.
The FBI said reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible, including up to $5,000 from PNC.
