Cleveland police searching for endangered missing 13-year-old
By Rachel Vadaj | February 19, 2019 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 9:55 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 13-year-old Ajainah Ferguson.

Police said Ferguson was last seen at 1623 East 84th Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and left after a family argument.

Ferguson is described by police as 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 100 lbs.

Police said Ferguson has asthma and left without an inhaler.

Anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.

