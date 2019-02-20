Cleveland police update on teenager accused of sexually assaulting woman in downtown garage (live video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown parking garage on Valentine’s Day.
Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia delivered the update Tuesday night, a day after news broke about the shocking incident:
“Today at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 17-year-old black male was arrested. The male was taken into custody by the Gang Impact Unit and the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit in the 2400 block of East 37th Street. A media briefing will be held tomorrow, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at police Headquarters, 9th floor.”
Cleveland 19 will be streaming the police update live:
According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. at the 630 Prospect Ave. parking garage.
Police say the 51-year-old female victim was attacked by the suspect as she entered the garage. She reported that she was sexually assaulted before the suspect forced her into her vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.