Cleveland woman arrested for giving alcohol to teen who died after jumping from moving vehicle

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Cleveland woman for providing alcohol to a 17-year-old who died after being hit by multiple vehicles along I-77.
Deputies in Summit County and paramedics from the Coventry Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on the southbound side of the interstate in Coventry Township in October of 2017.
A 17-year-old male was found dead in the roadway.
Investigators learned that Rachelle Bruce, 27, provided alcohol to the teen earlier in the evening at a party in Akron.
As Bruce was driving the 17-year-old home, the boy became upset because he didn’t want to leave the party. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office say he subsequently jumped from the moving car and was struck by several other vehicles that were traveling south on I-77.
Bruce was arrested on Feb. 14, and charged with endangering children.
