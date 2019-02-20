Coast Guard honors good Samaritans who rescued 3 people from the water near Ashtabula

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a ceremony to recognize two good Samaritans for their heroic efforts during a water rescue in Northeast Ohio.
The ceremony with several Coast Guard representatives is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the U.S.C.G. Fairport Station near the Grand River.
The two award recipients rescued three people from the water in August 2018.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the award ceremony.
