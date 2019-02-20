Cuyahoga Justice Center investigation deepens as officials uncover deplorable conditions

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction released their 2018 Annual Jail Inspection for the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center from Nov. 6, 2018.
The report states the Cuyahoga County Correction Center is in compliance with 51 standards, 18 of which are “Essential” and 33 “Important.”
However, the report shows the Correction Center failed to comply with 84 standards, 35 of which are “Essential” and 49 “Important.”
On the date of the jail inspection, the report states there were 2202 inmates incarcerated in the jail, exceeding the housing capacity of 1765 based on total available living space and other requirements.
Many of the issues described in the inspection are related to the “frequent use of ‘Red-Zoning,’" which is “a term used by the Cuyahoga County Correction Center to describe a staffing pattern utilized during times of staffing shortages. During these times, the jail staff will lock the inmates in their cells and assign one staff member to supervise more than one housing unit.”
Here are some of the standards listed within the 14-page report that the jail failed to comply with:
- “Inmates are not provided with showers, nor are they being issued new/clean clothing.”
- “Inmates with special needs are not being properly classified, nor are they receiving the opportunity to participate in programming.”
- “Violent and non-violent inmates are not being properly separated and/or supervised during processing.”
- “Juvenile inmates were not properly separated from adult inmates in the disciplinary housing units.”
- “Inmates were not assigned a bed and had to sleep on mattresses placed on the floor.”
- “The jail failed to provide supporting documentation of use of force incidents, to include all related reports.”
- “The jail is not following their policy regarding the issuance and control of keys, tools and culinary equipment. During the tour of the jail, this inspector observed unsecured culinary equipment at the jail staff workstation.”
- “The jail is exceeding their Bureau Recommended Capacity by bunking additional inmates in single occupancy cells, double occupancy cells, triple occupancy cells, and quadruple occupancy cells.”
- “During the inspection, temperatures in the inmate housing units ranged from 52-60 degrees Fahrenheit.”
- “Several housing and holding areas were found to have non-functioning toilets and lavatories.”
- “Inmates were being denied access to hygiene items.”
- “Inmate holding/housing units were found to be unsanitary. Additionally, unsanitary conditions and practices were observed in the food service department.”
- “During the tour of the jail, insects were observed throughout the showers in the inmate housing units. Additionally, the U.S. Marshall’s 2018 Quality Assurance Review noted mice/vermin in the food service storage areas.”
- “Inmate bedding and mattresses were not in good repair and were in need of an exchange. No documentation was provided showing that bedding and mattresses are cleaned prior to being reissued.”
- “Due to the jail’s routine use of “Red-Zoning”, the inmates’ ability to communicate with their attorneys has been negatively impacted.”
- “The jail did not provide documentation showing that inmate pre-screens are being completed or that staff who conduct inmate pre-screens were health-trained.”
- “Information learned during the inspection showed multiple inmates whose medical complaints/grievances were not being answered.”
- “Inmates are not receiving the required access to alcohol and drug abuse treatment, academic training, psychological and social services and other community services.”
- “During interviews with inmates, this inspector was informed by several inmates they fear making formal complaints due to retaliation from staff members.”
Here is the full Annual Inspection report:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.