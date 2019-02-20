Deadly multi-vehicle crash linked to snow-covered roads in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Stark County.
Crash investigators responded to Portage Street near Akron Avenue just before 10 a.m. for the reported incident.
Nancy Markwood, a 72-year-old New Franklin woman, was traveling west on Portage Street in a 2017 Hyundai when she was hit by a 73-year-old woman driving a Kia who lost control on the partially snow-covered roadway.
Markwood’s vehicle was forced off the side of the road. She died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Mercy Medical Center with serious injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Troopers say the fatal crash is weather-related.
This is Stark County’s fifth fatal crash of the year.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.