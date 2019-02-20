Domestic assault suspect attacks attorney after sentencing in Cuyahoga County courtroom

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A courtroom attack on an attorney following a suspect’s domestic violence conviction was recorded on video from a body camera worn by a Cuyahoga County deputy.
The attack occurred Tuesday after David Chislton was sentenced to 45 years in prison for setting fire to a Warrensville Heights apartment complex during a domestic dispute in April 2017.
Chislton, who was handcuffed at the time, can be seen striking Attorney Aaron Brockler in the face.
Cuyahoga County Judge John Russo released a statement following the incident:
Sixteen families were left homeless after the fire, which was set by Chislton at the Miles Landing apartment complex.
