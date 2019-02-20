Door bell camera catches would-be vandal in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Everything was threw all over my car. I don’t keep it like that. Glove compartment wide open, armrest open and everything out. So, you know somebody was out there.”
That middle-of-the-night car break-in made Jamal Bland go out and buy a couple of Ring Doorbell cameras.
He put one at the front door, and another at the side door.
A week later, he captured a man trying to break into his vehicle. The would-be thief pulled on the driver’s door handle, then he tried the back door handle. When he couldn’t get in, he walked away as if nothing was wrong.
“Just stay out of people’s yards. That’s all I can tell people. Man, there are jobs out here. Go get your own. I work for mine, you go yours. Work for yours. Stop trying to take from everybody else,” said Bland.
Bland has alerted his neighbors about the incident.
