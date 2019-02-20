Driver who hit and killed a woman riding an electric scooter, pleads guilty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The driver who hit and killed a woman riding an electric scooter downtown last August, has pleaded guilty.
Scott McHugh, who was high on heroin, pleaded guilty to the charges of OVI and aggravated vehicular homicide Wednesday morning.
McHugh, 20, was speeding in his Chevy Cruz southbound on East 9th, when he rear-ended the scooter near St. Clair Avenue.
Jessica Summers, 21, was killed.
Summers was with a group of friends on a hide-and-seek scavenger hunt for a birthday party.
McHugh will be sentenced on March 21.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.