Euclid’s Bluestone Apartments employee confronted over busted elevators

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 continues to get answers for tenants living in building B of the Bluestone Apartments complex.
One elevator has been down, residents tell us, for more than a year. The one that had been working sporadically went down weeks ago.
Victoria Brown has been forced to walk up and down five flights of stairs because of the broken elevators. That’s complicating her scheduled move by the end of February.
She can’t take her belongings down all those stairs, which by the way, are in disrepair.
“We had a broken pipe. It’s with the insurance right now,” an employee of the complex said as Cleveland 19 pressed for answers.
The bottom line is: whether it’s with insurance or not, the elevator needs to be fixed. F
“Yeah, we’re not going to do that right now,” said another employee when asked about the elevators.
Cleveland 19 will continue its investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.