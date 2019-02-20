Extra police presence at all Lorain city schools Wednesday

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - School officials announced Wednesday morning there are extra police officers at every school in the district, after a threat was posted on social media.
The threat was posted this morning and according to officials did not specify any particular school district or building, but they are taking extra precautions to keep students and staff safe.
Lorain City Schools Safety Director Reuben Figueroa said the threat was posted by an Elyria adult, who is currently in the custody of the Elyria police.
Details of the post have not been released.
Figueroa said Lorain police and other police departments are handling the investigation.
