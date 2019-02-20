‘The family tree is broken’: Ted Ginn, Sr. explores issues plaguing black youth, while offering blueprint for success, excellence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Coach Ted Ginn, Sr. is known for the impact he makes on the lives of black youth.
He teaches them self-worth, gives them hope and helps shape their futures.
Coach Ginn has rings, trophies and accolades to prove he knows what he’s talking about.
He has former football players who are now in the NFL, including his son Ted Ginn, Jr.
With all his successes, he says there are still far too many young black males close to the edge with societal pressures putting them at risk of losing their lives and forfeiting their futures.
“Nobody is raising our children. The family tree is broken. We’re guilty of that now. We’ll have our kids, just go get you some McDonald’s. Go to your room. That wasn’t allowed when we came along. I often say cell phones are a go-away-kid-you-bother-me piece of technology..." said Ginn.
