FBI arrest Cleveland man wanted for serial bank robbery
Andre Harris (Source: Cleveland Division of the FBI)
By Randy Buffington | February 20, 2019 at 2:13 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 2:13 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Andre Harris of Cleveland is currently in custody after the FBI made an arrest Wednesday, Feb. 20.

According to police, the 49-year-old allegedly committed a spree of bank robberies in the span of one week.

  • Key Bank on Chester Avenue in Cleveland on Feb. 8
  • Fifth Third Bank on Madison Avenue in Lakewood on Feb. 11
  • Chase Bank on Vine Street in Eastlake on Feb. 15
  • The FBI described Harris as 6 feet tall and 195 pounds.

Police say Harris was arrested after a ‘friend’ of the FBI saw him and arrested him.

