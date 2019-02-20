FBI arrest Cleveland man wanted for serial bank robbery

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Andre Harris of Cleveland is currently in custody after the FBI made an arrest Wednesday, Feb. 20.
According to police, the 49-year-old allegedly committed a spree of bank robberies in the span of one week.
- Key Bank on Chester Avenue in Cleveland on Feb. 8
- Fifth Third Bank on Madison Avenue in Lakewood on Feb. 11
- Chase Bank on Vine Street in Eastlake on Feb. 15
- The FBI described Harris as 6 feet tall and 195 pounds.
Police say Harris was arrested after a ‘friend’ of the FBI saw him and arrested him.
