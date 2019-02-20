Former Cuyahoga County auditor Frank Russo to ask for reduced sentence for cooperating during corruption investigation

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County auditor Frank Russo has a hearing in federal court Thursday morning.
The federal judge will hear arguments on how Russo should receive a reduced prison sentence because of his cooperation during the Cuyahoga County corruption investigation.
The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Livestreaming the hearing will not be permitted, but Cleveland 19 News will provide in-depth coverage following the conclusion of the hearing.
Russo testified against former Cuyahoga County commissioner Jimmy Dimora, stating that he took more than $1 million in bribes and gifts in exchange for country contracts and jobs.
Depending on the outcome of the hearing, Russo could be released from prison in 3 years, or remain behind bars for more than 10. He was initially sentenced to 22 years in 2012.
This story will be updated.
