Home Depot is looking to fill 1,350 new jobs in the Cleveland area
By Chris Anderson | February 20, 2019 at 11:55 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 11:55 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Home Depot is hoping to hire over 1,300 new employees in the greater Cleveland area.

In preparation for spring, the company’s busiest selling season, Home Depot will hire 1,350 associates for their Northeast Ohio locations.

Seasonal and permanent part-time positions include sales, cashiers, operations, online order fulfillment.

Individuals interested in working for Home Depot can apply online or text “HOMEDEPOT” to 52270 to receive a link to apply to hourly positions in the area.

Five tips to help you nail your Home Depot interview:

  1. Be eager to learn.
  2. Exhibit excellent customer service skills.
  3. Tell us what’s unique about you.
  4. Show a willingness to give back.
  5. Be adaptable.

There are more than 20 Home Depot locations in and around Cleveland.

