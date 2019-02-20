Indians fans being picked at random to buy home opener tickets early. Some complain about prices

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -This year, before home opener tickets go on sale to the general public, the Cleveland Indians are giving fans the chance to register to buy tickets early.
The program called 2019 Opening Day Ticket Purchase Opportunity was announced last week and has been randomly selecting fans to buy tickets early.
Fans can still register through Friday.
Season ticket holders have already been able to buy extra home opener tickets.
The remaining tickets will go on sale Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.
Not everyone is happy with the ticket prices that are always more expensive for the home opener.
The Indians front officer explains it as a supply and demand issue.
“We establish prices based on demand and historical buying habits,” a spokesman for the Indians said on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.