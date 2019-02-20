Jury selection begins for man accused of shooting Amherst police officer

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - Jury selection begins Wednesday afternoon for the man accused of shooting an Amherst police officer.
Martin Robinson, 40, is charged with attempted aggravated murder, six counts of attempted murder, 11 counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and inducing panic.
Patrolman Eugene Ptacek was shot May 31, 2018 while serving a warrant at a home in the 700 block of Oliver Street in Sheffield Lake.
Ptacek, who is a member of of the Lorain County SWAT Team, was at the home with other agents trying to arrest Robinson.
After the shooting, Ptacek was taken to MetroHealth Hospital via Life Flight.
The 17-year veteran spent several months in the hospital recovering.
Robinson was shot in the leg during the incident.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.