Multiple counties remain under a snow emergency

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several Ohio sheriffs issued a snow emergency for their county.
Here is a list of the impacted counties and their snow emergency level, as posted by their sheriff’s office:
Ashland: Level 1
Coshocton: Level 2
Crawford: Level 1
Erie: Level 1
Huron: Level 1
Summit: Level 1
A county sheriff has the authority to declare a snow emergency, limit traffic or close county and township roads if the weather conditions warrant doing so.
Here is what each level means, as described by the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
