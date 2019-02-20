Northeast Ohio weather: Rain for the evening rush and evening plans

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure over northwest Missouri will move to the central Great Lakes by evening. This feature pulled a warm front northward across our region this morning. A cold front will follow this evening. High pressure will briefly build in Thursday night into Friday. A stronger storm system will pass through the central Great Lakes over the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We’re in the middle of a weird weather day. We had snow this morning. The snow has moved out, and now temperatures are warming. We’ll be in the 40s for most of the evening.
We’ve been seeing a nice break in the precipitation, but rain will be moving in by late-afternoon. The rain will hang around through the evening. You’ll want to watch for ponding on your evening drive.
Rain will move out by 11:00 PM or so. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by dawn.
Despite the overnight temperature crash, I am not expecting a widespread flash freeze. However, there may be a few slick spots early tomorrow morning.
Quiet Ending To The Work Week:
We’ll get a much-needed break in the active weather pattern Thursday and Friday.
Thursday’s high: 40°
Friday’s high: 41°
Will we see any sunshine though? Probably at least a little. We’ll begin the day Thursday with considerable cloudiness. We should start to see a little sunshine going into the afternoon. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds.
Spring-Like Storm On The Way This Weekend:
The weather will be unsettled over the upcoming weekend, as a very dynamic and strong system will be coming our way out of the Plains.
I think we’ll begin the day Saturday on a dry note. Rain will move in by late-morning. Rain will linger through the afternoon and into the overnight. It wouldn’t surprise me if we heard a little thunder Saturday night.
Temperatures will also be warming during this time. Our highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s, but these highs won’t occur until very late at night. The evening will be warmer than the daytime.
The rain will begin to move out through the morning hours of your Sunday. We’ll be in the mid 40s during this time. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by late Sunday afternoon. Any moisture that is left at that time may fall to the ground as snow.
It will also be quite windy on Sunday. Winds may gust to 40 or even 50 mph. Stronger, 60 mph gusts are not out of the question.
