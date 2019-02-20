Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter mix to rain today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A major storm that is impacting much of the country this morning is located near Kansas City and tracking northeast. It will move through Iowa and then Southern Wisconsin by this evening. The trailing cold front will pass through our area tonight. Widespread moisture continues to feed into Ohio today. A winter mix is in the area this morning creating slippery roads. We are going with a general 1 to 3 inches of snow across our area this morning. The snow will mix with freezing rain at times. Travel will be a challenge until we transition over to rain later this morning for most of us as temperatures warm above 32 degrees. We will actually warm well into the 40s this evening before the front passes. A good shot of rain develops later this afternoon and evening. I’m looking at a half to one inch of rain before it comes to an end once the front clears. Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky.