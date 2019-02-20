Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveils details of gas tax hike on Cleveland radio show

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told WTAM 1100′s Mike Trivisonno that he will recommend raising the state’s gas tax by 18 cents per gallon.
DeWine has argued the tax hike is essential in funding the construction required to maintain the state’s crumbling roads, highways and bridges.
The Republican governor told the Associated Press that more details regarding the proposed plan would emerge on Thursday.
The head of the Ohio Department of Transportation director said earlier this month he state’s road maintenance and infrastructure are facing an “impending crisis” unless more funding is provided.
