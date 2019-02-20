Police hope to charge 17-year-old accused of raping woman in Cleveland garage as an adult

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 17-year-old suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown parking garage on Valentine’s Day.
The arrest was made Tuesday night in Cleveland, a day after news broke publicly about the shocking incident:
“Today at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 17-year-old black male was arrested. The male was taken into custody by the Gang Impact Unit and the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit in the 2400 block of East 37th Street.”
Investigators held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update to the case.
“A violent, violent predator is now off the streets in the city of Cleveland,” Chief of Police Calvin D. Williams said.
According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. at the 630 Prospect Avenue parking garage.
Police say the 51-year-old female victim was attacked by the suspect as she entered the garage. She reported that she was sexually assaulted before the suspect forced her into her vehicle.
The teen suspect, who will not be identified unless he is tried as an adult, appeared in juvenile court prior to the press conference. He faces 12 counts, which include rape and kidnapping. The judge ordered that he is held at the juvenile detention center until his next court appearance in March.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.