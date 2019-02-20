Quick arrest made in downtown Cleveland rape case, but should residents have been warned sooner?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “A violent, violent predator is off the streets of the city of Cleveland.” That was the message from Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.
The message was clear. When something like the parking garage rape happens, the entire weight and resources of the Cleveland Police Department and its many partners will mobilize.
It happened in the Valentine’s Day case. The intent of the message is to reassure people that downtown is a safe place. But was it safe from the time of the rape until last night’s arrest?
Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky asked the chief a question others have expressed to him: Should a public warning have been put out?
Williams answered, “Well we didn’t do any public notifications, we did notify internally and to some of our partners because we really had a good lead on the suspect early. We didn’t want to scare this person and have to look for this person for the next 30 days.”
That is likely a well thought out decision by trained officers, but again, should people living and working in the Gateway District have known of the rape before Wednesday?
Particularly, because Chief Williams also said, “We knew that this person had violent tendencies and we wanted to get him off the streets as soon as possible.”
Police were vague about how they got on to a single suspect, but were quick to say video cameras and local business owner tips were critical.
Williams explained, “We looked at video, we developed a suspect basically from the experience of our officers in dealing with people downtown and were able to match a lot to the actual suspect and make an arrest.”
