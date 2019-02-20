Rare ‘thundersnow’ event caught on video in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation shared several videos showing “thundersnow,” or a winter thunderstorm, on Wednesday morning as a wintry mix moved through the state.
One ODOT camera near Piqua, which is located north of Dayton, captured the phenomenon.
Thundersnow was also seen on camera near Columbus.
According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, “thundersnow can be found where there is relatively strong instability and abundant moisture above the surface, such as above a warm front.”
Thunderstorms in the winter are uncommon, but they are sometimes observed downstream of the Great Lakes during lake effect snow events.
