Rare ‘thundersnow’ event caught on video in Ohio

February 20, 2019 at 1:24 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 1:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation shared several videos showing “thundersnow,” or a winter thunderstorm, on Wednesday morning as a wintry mix moved through the state.

One ODOT camera near Piqua, which is located north of Dayton, captured the phenomenon.

Thundersnow in Ohio caught on camera

Thundersnow was also seen on camera near Columbus.

Thundersnow near Columbus

According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, “thundersnow can be found where there is relatively strong instability and abundant moisture above the surface, such as above a warm front.”

Thunderstorms in the winter are uncommon, but they are sometimes observed downstream of the Great Lakes during lake effect snow events.

